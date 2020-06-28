909 Camden Grandview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

877-413-2332- Camden Grandview Townhomes are the newest in Uptown Charlotte townhome living! Get up to one month FREE when you move in by 12/31. Call for details.Come home to the newest addition in Charlotte living at Camden Grandview Townhomes! Our two and three bedroom townhomes provide you with the ideal surroundings in Uptown Charlotte, centrally located off South Blvd. You'll experience living within walking distance to Historic South End, the suburbs of Dilworth, and only minutes from BB&T Ballpark, Nascar Hall of Fame, Metropolitan Shopping Center, and the EpiCentre. Our dog and cat friendly townhomes feature three and four levels of 1,755-2,606 sq. ft. of living space with interior features such as kitchens with free-standing islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and marble backsplashes. Other luxury touches include California-style walk-in closets, private entrances with tuck-under garages, large terraces with wood-deck flooring and a view of the beautiful Charlotte skyline.