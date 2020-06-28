All apartments in Charlotte
909 Camden Grandview Road
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:01 AM

909 Camden Grandview Road

909 Camden Grandview Rd · No Longer Available
Location

909 Camden Grandview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28202
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
877-413-2332- Camden Grandview Townhomes are the newest in Uptown Charlotte townhome living! Get up to one month FREE when you move in by 12/31. Call for details.Come home to the newest addition in Charlotte living at Camden Grandview Townhomes! Our two and three bedroom townhomes provide you with the ideal surroundings in Uptown Charlotte, centrally located off South Blvd. You'll experience living within walking distance to Historic South End, the suburbs of Dilworth, and only minutes from BB&T Ballpark, Nascar Hall of Fame, Metropolitan Shopping Center, and the EpiCentre. Our dog and cat friendly townhomes feature three and four levels of 1,755-2,606 sq. ft. of living space with interior features such as kitchens with free-standing islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and marble backsplashes. Other luxury touches include California-style walk-in closets, private entrances with tuck-under garages, large terraces with wood-deck flooring and a view of the beautiful Charlotte skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Camden Grandview Road have any available units?
909 Camden Grandview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Camden Grandview Road have?
Some of 909 Camden Grandview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Camden Grandview Road currently offering any rent specials?
909 Camden Grandview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Camden Grandview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road is pet friendly.
Does 909 Camden Grandview Road offer parking?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road offers parking.
Does 909 Camden Grandview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Camden Grandview Road have a pool?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road has a pool.
Does 909 Camden Grandview Road have accessible units?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road has accessible units.
Does 909 Camden Grandview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Camden Grandview Road has units with dishwashers.
