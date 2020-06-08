Amenities

9063 Meadowmont View Drive Available 04/11/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Highland Creek. Corner Lot - Numerous Amenities!!! - Spacious 3BR Home on a corner lot in Highland Creek. Features hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet/tile upstairs. Half Bath downstairs. Two full bathrooms upstairs and three bedrooms. Laundry room is located on upper level. Appliances include stainless steel gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. W/D to remain 'as is'. Gas fireplace in living room. Attached 2 car garage, backyard has privacy fence with patio. Highland Creek has numerous amenities including pools, tennis courts, multiple playgrounds, basketball court. Conveniently located to interstates, shopping and dining. One small pet under 30lbs to be considered on a case by case basis with a one-time non-refundable pet fee. HOA maintains front yard and hedges. Tenant responsible for maintenance of backyard. Available 4/11/20 - possibly sooner. Learn about the neighborhood at www.highlandcreek.com



(RLNE4642994)