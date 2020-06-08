All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

9063 Meadowmont View Drive

9063 Meadowmont View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9063 Meadowmont View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
9063 Meadowmont View Drive Available 04/11/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Highland Creek. Corner Lot - Numerous Amenities!!! - Spacious 3BR Home on a corner lot in Highland Creek. Features hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet/tile upstairs. Half Bath downstairs. Two full bathrooms upstairs and three bedrooms. Laundry room is located on upper level. Appliances include stainless steel gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. W/D to remain 'as is'. Gas fireplace in living room. Attached 2 car garage, backyard has privacy fence with patio. Highland Creek has numerous amenities including pools, tennis courts, multiple playgrounds, basketball court. Conveniently located to interstates, shopping and dining. One small pet under 30lbs to be considered on a case by case basis with a one-time non-refundable pet fee. HOA maintains front yard and hedges. Tenant responsible for maintenance of backyard. Available 4/11/20 - possibly sooner. Learn about the neighborhood at www.highlandcreek.com

(RLNE4642994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have any available units?
9063 Meadowmont View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have?
Some of 9063 Meadowmont View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 Meadowmont View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9063 Meadowmont View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 Meadowmont View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive does offer parking.
Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive has a pool.
Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have accessible units?
No, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 Meadowmont View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9063 Meadowmont View Drive has units with dishwashers.
