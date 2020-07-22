9048 Meadowmont View Drive

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Tucked away at the end of a quiet street, this charming ranch is sure to please with its casual layout and excellent location!



An open family room provides all the space you need for everything from entertaining to a quiet night in. The U shaped kitchen offers a step saving configuration, making cooking and clean up a breeze, while granite counters and oak cabinetry accent the space. The adjacent dining space features eye-catching pendent lighting. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with extended vanity for outstanding storage.



Located near the Highland Creek area, you will enjoy easy access to both the Concord Mills and Northlake areas. Easy access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 puts all of the greater Charlotte area only a short drive away!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**