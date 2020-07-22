All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9048 Meadowmont View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9048 Meadowmont View Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

9048 Meadowmont View Drive

9048 Meadowmont View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9048 Meadowmont View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Tucked away at the end of a quiet street, this charming ranch is sure to please with its casual layout and excellent location!

An open family room provides all the space you need for everything from entertaining to a quiet night in. The U shaped kitchen offers a step saving configuration, making cooking and clean up a breeze, while granite counters and oak cabinetry accent the space. The adjacent dining space features eye-catching pendent lighting. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with extended vanity for outstanding storage.

Located near the Highland Creek area, you will enjoy easy access to both the Concord Mills and Northlake areas. Easy access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 puts all of the greater Charlotte area only a short drive away!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have any available units?
9048 Meadowmont View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9048 Meadowmont View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9048 Meadowmont View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9048 Meadowmont View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive offer parking?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have a pool?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have accessible units?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9048 Meadowmont View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9048 Meadowmont View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte