9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine Ballantyne townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage! Sweet open floor plan boasts a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Two story entry hall flows to family room with gas log fireplace. Neutral hardwoods downstairs. Upgraded newer designer paint, lighting, ceiling fans, faucets & carpet package throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and toilet room. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Washer and dryer included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.