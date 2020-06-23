All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave

9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine Ballantyne townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage! Sweet open floor plan boasts a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Two story entry hall flows to family room with gas log fireplace. Neutral hardwoods downstairs. Upgraded newer designer paint, lighting, ceiling fans, faucets & carpet package throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and toilet room. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Washer and dryer included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have any available units?
9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have?
Some of 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does offer parking.
Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have a pool?
No, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have accessible units?
No, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave has units with dishwashers.
