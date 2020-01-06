All apartments in Charlotte
9021 Louvaine Drive
9021 Louvaine Drive

9021 Louvaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Louvaine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to show 11/4/2019! - Ranch style home in East Charlotte. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and is located on a Cul-de-sac street. Hardwood floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Home does come with courtesy use appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and W/D hookups). Master suite has full bath with garden tub. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with sliding glass doors that take you to large deck in backyard, great for relaxing and entertaining. Fenced in backyard with storage building for courtesy use.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of this home!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE3391860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Louvaine Drive have any available units?
9021 Louvaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 Louvaine Drive have?
Some of 9021 Louvaine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Louvaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Louvaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Louvaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Louvaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Louvaine Drive offer parking?
No, 9021 Louvaine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Louvaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Louvaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Louvaine Drive have a pool?
No, 9021 Louvaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Louvaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9021 Louvaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Louvaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 Louvaine Drive has units with dishwashers.

