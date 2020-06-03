All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 900 Goshen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
900 Goshen Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

900 Goshen Place

900 Goshen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Goshen Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex home is freshly painted and is ready for you to move in. Features include an open concept floor plan with laminate wood floors in the living room that features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and an eat in kitchen with black appliances, glass tile back splash and ceramic tile floors. The bedroom are good size and have laminate wood floors. Relax on the rear patio with view of the mature trees for some great privacy. Laundry hookups are located in the exterior closet off the patio. Don't let this one pass you by. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Goshen Place have any available units?
900 Goshen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Goshen Place have?
Some of 900 Goshen Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Goshen Place currently offering any rent specials?
900 Goshen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Goshen Place pet-friendly?
No, 900 Goshen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 900 Goshen Place offer parking?
Yes, 900 Goshen Place does offer parking.
Does 900 Goshen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Goshen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Goshen Place have a pool?
No, 900 Goshen Place does not have a pool.
Does 900 Goshen Place have accessible units?
No, 900 Goshen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Goshen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Goshen Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte