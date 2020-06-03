900 Goshen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex home is freshly painted and is ready for you to move in. Features include an open concept floor plan with laminate wood floors in the living room that features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, and an eat in kitchen with black appliances, glass tile back splash and ceramic tile floors. The bedroom are good size and have laminate wood floors. Relax on the rear patio with view of the mature trees for some great privacy. Laundry hookups are located in the exterior closet off the patio. Don't let this one pass you by. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com