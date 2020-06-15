Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Price - $1,275/month

Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath

City Charlotte, NC 28269



Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent



You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse!



Built in 2006, this property freshly cleaned cozy carpet all through the main living area, stairs, hallway & bedrooms. Both bedrooms provide ample space with an expansive master! 2nd Floor Laundry.



Minutes away from all major shopping, main roads & highways.



Perfect for couples, small growing families, retired citizens or spinsters/bachelors - this property won't last long! Call today to schedule a viewing.



Other Notable Highlights:

* Fireplace in Living Area

**Detached Garage with a back door link to main house.

***Extremely low maintenance - HOA maintains lawn, pool & other outdoor amenities and common areas all through the year.



Schools near this property:

- Highland Creek Elementary

- Ridge Road Middle School

- Mallard Creek High School



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent; Based on credit

(Refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Policy: No Pets!

NON-SMOKING Property



Application Procedure:

- Apply Online at www.luvanex.com

- Fax in last 2 paystubs, drivers license and current lease to 980.225.0324

- $50 Non Refundable Application Fee Per Individual over the age of 18years

- Lease period: 12 to 24 months fixed term lease with renew options

- All Applicants subject to a Background + Credit Check, Rental History & Employment Verification

.



To view this property, please Call Luvanex Realty Group



Office line - 980.224.9404

Cell Phone - 678.439.6013



Address: 8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC 28269



Luvanex Realty Group

660 Westinghouse Blvd,

Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28273



(RLNE3724971)