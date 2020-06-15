All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

8921 Socata Way

8921 Socata Way · (704) 313-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Price - $1,275/month
Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath
City Charlotte, NC 28269

Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent

You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse!

Built in 2006, this property freshly cleaned cozy carpet all through the main living area, stairs, hallway & bedrooms. Both bedrooms provide ample space with an expansive master! 2nd Floor Laundry.

Minutes away from all major shopping, main roads & highways.

Perfect for couples, small growing families, retired citizens or spinsters/bachelors - this property won't last long! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Other Notable Highlights:
* Fireplace in Living Area
**Detached Garage with a back door link to main house.
***Extremely low maintenance - HOA maintains lawn, pool & other outdoor amenities and common areas all through the year.

Schools near this property:
- Highland Creek Elementary
- Ridge Road Middle School
- Mallard Creek High School

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent; Based on credit
(Refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Policy: No Pets!
NON-SMOKING Property

Application Procedure:
- Apply Online at www.luvanex.com
- Fax in last 2 paystubs, drivers license and current lease to 980.225.0324
- $50 Non Refundable Application Fee Per Individual over the age of 18years
- Lease period: 12 to 24 months fixed term lease with renew options
- All Applicants subject to a Background + Credit Check, Rental History & Employment Verification
.

To view this property, please Call Luvanex Realty Group

Office line - 980.224.9404
Cell Phone - 678.439.6013

Address: 8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC 28269

Luvanex Realty Group
660 Westinghouse Blvd,
Suite 103
Charlotte, NC 28273

(RLNE3724971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8921 Socata Way have any available units?
8921 Socata Way has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8921 Socata Way have?
Some of 8921 Socata Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8921 Socata Way currently offering any rent specials?
8921 Socata Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 Socata Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8921 Socata Way is pet friendly.
Does 8921 Socata Way offer parking?
Yes, 8921 Socata Way does offer parking.
Does 8921 Socata Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8921 Socata Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 Socata Way have a pool?
Yes, 8921 Socata Way has a pool.
Does 8921 Socata Way have accessible units?
No, 8921 Socata Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 Socata Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8921 Socata Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8921 Socata Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

