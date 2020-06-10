Amenities

8921 Overlay Ct Available 05/08/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom Home Available Now! - This home offers so much! Open floor plan offers entertaining potential with fireplace, kitchen opens to breakfast nook, and stone patio for those wonderful Carolina evenings. Located on a cul de sac with easy access to I-77 and plenty of shopping and dining. Back yard is fenced; upstairs contains bedrooms, including master, full hall bathroom and an open loft area. No pets please.



For more information or to schedule a viewing call Jane @ 704 281-6096.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3751783)