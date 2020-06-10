All apartments in Charlotte
8921 Overlay Ct
8921 Overlay Ct

8921 Overlay Court · No Longer Available
Location

8921 Overlay Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
8921 Overlay Ct Available 05/08/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom Home Available Now! - This home offers so much! Open floor plan offers entertaining potential with fireplace, kitchen opens to breakfast nook, and stone patio for those wonderful Carolina evenings. Located on a cul de sac with easy access to I-77 and plenty of shopping and dining. Back yard is fenced; upstairs contains bedrooms, including master, full hall bathroom and an open loft area. No pets please.

For more information or to schedule a viewing call Jane @ 704 281-6096.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3751783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8921 Overlay Ct have any available units?
8921 Overlay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8921 Overlay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8921 Overlay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 Overlay Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct offer parking?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct have a pool?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct have accessible units?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8921 Overlay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8921 Overlay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
