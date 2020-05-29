8912 Heydon Hall Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to desirable gated Heydon Hall w/ immaculate landscaping, parks, fountains & playground. Meticulously maintained full brick home has exquisite indoor and outdoor presence. Spacious home w/ upgrades galore! Interior features include: Freshly painted main, hardwood floors and heavy millwork throughout, Tray ceiling in Master Suite.Spacious great room w/stone surround gas fireplace, built ins & surround sound. Huge bonus and 4 bdrms up. Study nook w/ built-ins. Newly renovated stunning Kitchen. incl quartz, subway tile backsplash & Wolf gas cooktop. Large master En Suite on main with new gorgeous luxury master bath, leading to custom walk in closet. New contemporary light fixtures, inside & out! Garage doors newly stained/coated, new solid wood front door, new AC unit on main, all new SS contemporary ceiling fans in each room! Quaint no-maintenance backyard, w/ artificial turf, in-ground gas Coyote grill. Reduced price! This won’t last! Be ready to move in and call it home!