Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8912 Heydon Hall Circle
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

8912 Heydon Hall Circle

8912 Heydon Hall Creek · No Longer Available
Location

8912 Heydon Hall Creek, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to desirable gated Heydon Hall w/ immaculate landscaping, parks, fountains & playground. Meticulously maintained full brick home has exquisite indoor and outdoor presence. Spacious home w/ upgrades galore! Interior features include: Freshly painted main, hardwood floors and heavy millwork throughout, Tray ceiling in Master Suite.Spacious great room w/stone surround gas fireplace, built ins & surround sound. Huge bonus and 4 bdrms up. Study nook w/ built-ins. Newly renovated stunning Kitchen. incl quartz, subway tile backsplash & Wolf gas cooktop. Large master En Suite on main with new gorgeous luxury master bath, leading to custom walk in closet. New contemporary light fixtures, inside & out! Garage doors newly stained/coated, new solid wood front door, new AC unit on main, all new SS contemporary ceiling fans in each room! Quaint no-maintenance backyard, w/ artificial turf, in-ground gas Coyote grill. Reduced price! This won’t last! Be ready to move in and call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have any available units?
8912 Heydon Hall Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have?
Some of 8912 Heydon Hall Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 Heydon Hall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8912 Heydon Hall Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 Heydon Hall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle offers parking.
Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have a pool?
No, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have accessible units?
No, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 Heydon Hall Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8912 Heydon Hall Circle has units with dishwashers.

