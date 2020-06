Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Move In Ready Townhome located in the Towne Meadows Community! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, large patio, storage unit, garden tub, family room has a gas fireplace and covered front porch with designated parking right in front of the unit. Community has a pool. Conveniently located to I485, I77, Northlake Mall, close to dining and shopping, CLT Airport and Uptown.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5517865)