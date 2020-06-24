All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
8841 Laurel Run Drive
8841 Laurel Run Drive

Location

8841 Laurel Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready 3/2.5 Bath located in desirable Highland Creek Neighborhood. Downstairs offers an open living, dinning and kitchen. Upstairs will find 3 large bedrooms, Master with vaulted ceilings and a nice walk in closet. 2 Car garage and a large backyard wrap up this great rental. Please apply online at https://rushhourmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have any available units?
8841 Laurel Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8841 Laurel Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8841 Laurel Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 Laurel Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8841 Laurel Run Drive offers parking.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have a pool?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8841 Laurel Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8841 Laurel Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
