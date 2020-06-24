8841 Laurel Run Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Move in Ready 3/2.5 Bath located in desirable Highland Creek Neighborhood. Downstairs offers an open living, dinning and kitchen. Upstairs will find 3 large bedrooms, Master with vaulted ceilings and a nice walk in closet. 2 Car garage and a large backyard wrap up this great rental. Please apply online at https://rushhourmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

