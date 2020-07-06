Rent Calculator
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8810 Albemarle Rd
8810 Albemarle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8810 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
East Charlotte 3BR APT 10MINS TO DOWN TOWN - Property Id: 202973
3br Apartment in very safe neighborhood good schools shopping and churches wont last long asking $1200 a month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202973
Property Id 202973
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5489719)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd have any available units?
8810 Albemarle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8810 Albemarle Rd have?
Some of 8810 Albemarle Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8810 Albemarle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Albemarle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Albemarle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Albemarle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd offer parking?
No, 8810 Albemarle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Albemarle Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd have a pool?
No, 8810 Albemarle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd have accessible units?
No, 8810 Albemarle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Albemarle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 Albemarle Rd has units with dishwashers.
