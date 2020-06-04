8807 Kirchenbaum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautifully maintained home is located on 0.40 acres is situated in the Quail Hollow area!

The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a formal dining room, a living room and a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace. The fully updated kitchen with a bar and breakfast area offers all the style you are looking for with trendy white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Quality features include wainscoting in the main living areas, gleaming hardwoods on both levels, and ceramic tile in the baths. The fabulous screened-in porch overlooks the spacious fenced backyard.



Located in the south of Charlotte, you will enjoy easy access to several exciting neighborhoods including Ballantyne, Myers Park, Dilworth and Uptown! Only a short drive to the local Light Rail Park and Ride, perfect for making your commute to work and play easy! Close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, golf, I-485 and I-77.