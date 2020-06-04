All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:40 AM

8807 Kirchenbaum Drive

8807 Kirchenbaum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Kirchenbaum Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully maintained home is located on 0.40 acres is situated in the Quail Hollow area!
The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a formal dining room, a living room and a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace. The fully updated kitchen with a bar and breakfast area offers all the style you are looking for with trendy white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Quality features include wainscoting in the main living areas, gleaming hardwoods on both levels, and ceramic tile in the baths. The fabulous screened-in porch overlooks the spacious fenced backyard.

Located in the south of Charlotte, you will enjoy easy access to several exciting neighborhoods including Ballantyne, Myers Park, Dilworth and Uptown! Only a short drive to the local Light Rail Park and Ride, perfect for making your commute to work and play easy! Close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, golf, I-485 and I-77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have any available units?
8807 Kirchenbaum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have?
Some of 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Kirchenbaum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive offers parking.
Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have a pool?
No, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have accessible units?
No, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 Kirchenbaum Drive has units with dishwashers.
