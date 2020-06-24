All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8633 Ridgeline Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8633 Ridgeline Ln

8633 Ridgeline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8633 Ridgeline Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous, move in ready, two story home located in the Hampton Place Subdivision!! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout kitchen and dining, master located on main floor, upstairs features three spacious bedrooms along with a bonus room.
The community features a playground, pool, and tennis courts. Close to amenities and easy access to I-485.

(RLNE5334517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have any available units?
8633 Ridgeline Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have?
Some of 8633 Ridgeline Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8633 Ridgeline Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8633 Ridgeline Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8633 Ridgeline Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8633 Ridgeline Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln offer parking?
No, 8633 Ridgeline Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8633 Ridgeline Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8633 Ridgeline Ln has a pool.
Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have accessible units?
No, 8633 Ridgeline Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8633 Ridgeline Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8633 Ridgeline Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

