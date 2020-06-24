8633 Ridgeline Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous, move in ready, two story home located in the Hampton Place Subdivision!! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout kitchen and dining, master located on main floor, upstairs features three spacious bedrooms along with a bonus room.

The community features a playground, pool, and tennis courts. Close to amenities and easy access to I-485.



(RLNE5334517)