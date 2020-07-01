All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8627 Coralbell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8627 Coralbell Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

8627 Coralbell Lane

8627 Coralbell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8627 Coralbell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8627 Coralbell Lane - This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located on the second floor and comes with a 1 car garage. This property boasts stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures through out, tile and hardwood flooring and a balcony that looks out to the woods. Unit includes washer/dryer and water is included. Convenient to Concord, Harrisburg and UNC Charlotte.

I-85 North to exit 45A (WT Harris Blvd), Left on University Ridge Dr, Left on Meadow Vista Rd, Left onto Coralbell Lane.

(RLNE5396839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Coralbell Lane have any available units?
8627 Coralbell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8627 Coralbell Lane have?
Some of 8627 Coralbell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Coralbell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Coralbell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Coralbell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8627 Coralbell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8627 Coralbell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8627 Coralbell Lane offers parking.
Does 8627 Coralbell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8627 Coralbell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Coralbell Lane have a pool?
No, 8627 Coralbell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8627 Coralbell Lane have accessible units?
No, 8627 Coralbell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Coralbell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8627 Coralbell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte