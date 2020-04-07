All apartments in Charlotte
8527 Carmel Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8527 Carmel Road

8527 Carmel Road · No Longer Available
Location

8527 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic Ranch near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Walden On Carmel
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1982
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air,
Schools: Smithfield Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School

Classic ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1200 square feet. Good size living room with tile flooring and large stone front fireplace. Dining area and nice kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has private full bath. This home has a great size yard, nice deck with gazebo and a 2 car garage. Located in the Walden on Carmel community near Ballantyne. Close to Hwy 51 and quick access to I-485. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Uptown or I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.

(RLNE5831096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 Carmel Road have any available units?
8527 Carmel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8527 Carmel Road have?
Some of 8527 Carmel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8527 Carmel Road currently offering any rent specials?
8527 Carmel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 Carmel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8527 Carmel Road is pet friendly.
Does 8527 Carmel Road offer parking?
Yes, 8527 Carmel Road does offer parking.
Does 8527 Carmel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 Carmel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 Carmel Road have a pool?
No, 8527 Carmel Road does not have a pool.
Does 8527 Carmel Road have accessible units?
No, 8527 Carmel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 Carmel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 Carmel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
