8527 Carmel Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Classic Ranch near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Walden On Carmel

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1982

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air,

Schools: Smithfield Elem., Quail Hollow Middle, South Mecklenburg High School



Classic ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1200 square feet. Good size living room with tile flooring and large stone front fireplace. Dining area and nice kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has private full bath. This home has a great size yard, nice deck with gazebo and a 2 car garage. Located in the Walden on Carmel community near Ballantyne. Close to Hwy 51 and quick access to I-485. Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Uptown or I-77. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.



(RLNE5831096)