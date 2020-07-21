All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:20 AM

8516 Knollwood Circle

8516 Knollwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8516 Knollwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wonderful opportunity to live in a country setting on an over-sized lot. Enjoy lots of privacy in this three bedroom house in Knollwood Acres. House was completely updated in 2016 with new flooring, new windows, granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, tiled showers, and updated wood beams in living room. Fenced backyard with a greenhouse and raised beds for those with a green thumb. Two storage sheds and covered party barn make this a great property for those who enjoy lots of outdoor living space. Covered front porch with ceiling fans and swing. Over-sized back deck with a natural gas line in place for your grill. Greenway entrance is located just down the street. Very close to restaurants, grocery stores and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Knollwood Circle have any available units?
8516 Knollwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 Knollwood Circle have?
Some of 8516 Knollwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Knollwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Knollwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Knollwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8516 Knollwood Circle offer parking?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8516 Knollwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Knollwood Circle have a pool?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8516 Knollwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Knollwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 Knollwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
