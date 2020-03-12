8508 Tamarron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 5 bedroom house with open floor plan won't last long at this price! Fully fenced backyard, beautiful screened in porch. Kitchen is open to two story living room with stainless appliances. Gas fireplace, second floor hallway opens to the living areas below including formal dining room. Master suite on main with 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Huge bonus room with closets is 5th bedroom. This won't last long at this price!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.