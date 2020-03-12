All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8508 Tamarron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8508 Tamarron Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 2:01 AM

8508 Tamarron Drive

8508 Tamarron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8508 Tamarron Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom house with open floor plan won't last long at this price! Fully fenced backyard, beautiful screened in porch. Kitchen is open to two story living room with stainless appliances. Gas fireplace, second floor hallway opens to the living areas below including formal dining room. Master suite on main with 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Huge bonus room with closets is 5th bedroom. This won't last long at this price!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 Tamarron Drive have any available units?
8508 Tamarron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8508 Tamarron Drive have?
Some of 8508 Tamarron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 Tamarron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Tamarron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 Tamarron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8508 Tamarron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8508 Tamarron Drive offer parking?
No, 8508 Tamarron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8508 Tamarron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 Tamarron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 Tamarron Drive have a pool?
No, 8508 Tamarron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8508 Tamarron Drive have accessible units?
No, 8508 Tamarron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 Tamarron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8508 Tamarron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte