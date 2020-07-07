All apartments in Charlotte
8444 Carolina Lily Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

8444 Carolina Lily Lane

8444 Carolina Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8444 Carolina Lily Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one won't last long! Looking for a beautiful townhouse in great location, your search ends here! This stunning 2 story townhouse with 1 car garage features an open & neutral palette concept. Main Level boasting a cozy floating see through fireplace separating living room & dining room. Stunning Kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of cabinet & counter space while you can step out to the private patio with a wooded view giving you all the privacy. Upper level with spacious 3 bedrooms. Located just minutes to Uptown, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Transportation, entertainment hwy I-85 & 485, Concord Mills Mall, UNCC & so much more. Don't Wait Stop by today and take a look.
About 8444 Carolina Lily, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
Directions:FROM I-85 S TO EXIT 48 TO I-485/MATTHEWS/HUNTERSVILLE TO I-485 N OUTER/HUNTERSVILLE, TAKE EXIT 28 MALLARD CREED RD, TURN LEFT ONTO CAROLINA LILY LANE, ANOTHER LEFT ON LAST STREET ON LEFT, HOME IS ON THE RIGHT.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

