8444 Carolina Lily Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This one won't last long! Looking for a beautiful townhouse in great location, your search ends here! This stunning 2 story townhouse with 1 car garage features an open & neutral palette concept. Main Level boasting a cozy floating see through fireplace separating living room & dining room. Stunning Kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of cabinet & counter space while you can step out to the private patio with a wooded view giving you all the privacy. Upper level with spacious 3 bedrooms. Located just minutes to Uptown, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Transportation, entertainment hwy I-85 & 485, Concord Mills Mall, UNCC & so much more. Don't Wait Stop by today and take a look.

About 8444 Carolina Lily, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262

Directions:FROM I-85 S TO EXIT 48 TO I-485/MATTHEWS/HUNTERSVILLE TO I-485 N OUTER/HUNTERSVILLE, TAKE EXIT 28 MALLARD CREED RD, TURN LEFT ONTO CAROLINA LILY LANE, ANOTHER LEFT ON LAST STREET ON LEFT, HOME IS ON THE RIGHT.

