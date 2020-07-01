8416 Brownes Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready! Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, granite countertops & newer carpet! Dramatic 2-story foyer is flanked by spacious formals - living room with French doors makes a great home office. Inviting family room with fireplace, wet bar & custom built-ins is open to the kitchen & bay area breakfast room. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island with gas cooktop & built-in planning center. Butler's pantry tucked between the kitchen & dining room offers additional storage. Master w/ trey ceiling has luxury bath with granite topped vanity, corner garden tub, tiled shower with framless glass & walk-in closet. Huge bonus room has walk-in closet, attic storage & rear staircase to kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended deck overlooking fenced back yard with mature shade trees.