Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8416 Brownes Pond Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

8416 Brownes Pond Lane

8416 Brownes Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Brownes Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready! Refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, granite countertops & newer carpet! Dramatic 2-story foyer is flanked by spacious formals - living room with French doors makes a great home office. Inviting family room with fireplace, wet bar & custom built-ins is open to the kitchen & bay area breakfast room. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island with gas cooktop & built-in planning center. Butler's pantry tucked between the kitchen & dining room offers additional storage. Master w/ trey ceiling has luxury bath with granite topped vanity, corner garden tub, tiled shower with framless glass & walk-in closet. Huge bonus room has walk-in closet, attic storage & rear staircase to kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended deck overlooking fenced back yard with mature shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have any available units?
8416 Brownes Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have?
Some of 8416 Brownes Pond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Brownes Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Brownes Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Brownes Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Brownes Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Brownes Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.

