8402 Wren Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access key fob access

Welcome home to your immaculate and completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with private entrance in desirable Highland Creek neighborhood. This property boasts private patio, keyless entry, tons of natural light, Pergo hardwood floors, recessed lighting, NEST thermostat, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, mounted TV's laundry room with washer and dryer, and much much more! Access to ALL of the community amenities: clubhouse, pool, playground, golf, sports club and much more! Please e-mail listing agent brittney@betterrec.com for a list of more property features! Utilities are only $250/month ALL inclusive (utilities, garbage, cable and internet, landscaping, community amenities). $45 application fee per adult.