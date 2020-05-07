All apartments in Charlotte
8402 Wren Creek Drive
8402 Wren Creek Drive

8402 Wren Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Wren Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
key fob access
Welcome home to your immaculate and completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with private entrance in desirable Highland Creek neighborhood. This property boasts private patio, keyless entry, tons of natural light, Pergo hardwood floors, recessed lighting, NEST thermostat, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, mounted TV's laundry room with washer and dryer, and much much more! Access to ALL of the community amenities: clubhouse, pool, playground, golf, sports club and much more! Please e-mail listing agent brittney@betterrec.com for a list of more property features! Utilities are only $250/month ALL inclusive (utilities, garbage, cable and internet, landscaping, community amenities). $45 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have any available units?
8402 Wren Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have?
Some of 8402 Wren Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Wren Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Wren Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Wren Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8402 Wren Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Wren Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8402 Wren Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8402 Wren Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8402 Wren Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Wren Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 Wren Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
