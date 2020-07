Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Townhouse - Exquisite two-story residence just minutes from Uptown. It includes granite kitchen, stainless appliances, fenced patio, attach garage. Come and visit this townhouse in a beautiful community full of colors and lights. It's a very unique and clean structure, with a backyard design for relaxing and family time. Contact Angel Juan at 786-683-4118



(RLNE5611150)