833 Rodey Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom House in Druid Hills - Updated two bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen and bathroom flooring have tiles. New roof installed in 2018. This home has a nice front porch for relaxing, has been freshly painted and conveniently located to restaurants and nightlife. A must see.



A new refrigerator and stove will be put in once a tenant moves in to the home.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4131247)