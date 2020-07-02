All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
833 Rodey Avenue
833 Rodey Avenue

833 Rodey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 Rodey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom House in Druid Hills - Updated two bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen and bathroom flooring have tiles. New roof installed in 2018. This home has a nice front porch for relaxing, has been freshly painted and conveniently located to restaurants and nightlife. A must see.

A new refrigerator and stove will be put in once a tenant moves in to the home.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4131247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Rodey Avenue have any available units?
833 Rodey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Rodey Avenue have?
Some of 833 Rodey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Rodey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
833 Rodey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Rodey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 833 Rodey Avenue offer parking?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 833 Rodey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Rodey Avenue have a pool?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 833 Rodey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Rodey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Rodey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

