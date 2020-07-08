All apartments in Charlotte
Location

8268 Golf Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated Raintree Townhome - Updated open floor plan Raintree Townhome! Main floor boast new flooring, update kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and private patio w/ outdoor storage. Updated Kitchen features granite countertops, Freshly painted white cabinet w/ new hardware, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms both w/ updated full baths, large closets, new carpet, and vaulted ceilings. Other updated include: Fresh paint, flat ceilings, new lighting, and 2" blinds throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Ready to move in!

(RLNE5756630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have any available units?
8268 Golf Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8268 Golf Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8268 Golf Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8268 Golf Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8268 Golf Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8268 Golf Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8268 Golf Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

