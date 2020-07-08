8268 Golf Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Updated Raintree Townhome - Updated open floor plan Raintree Townhome! Main floor boast new flooring, update kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and private patio w/ outdoor storage. Updated Kitchen features granite countertops, Freshly painted white cabinet w/ new hardware, new stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms both w/ updated full baths, large closets, new carpet, and vaulted ceilings. Other updated include: Fresh paint, flat ceilings, new lighting, and 2" blinds throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Ready to move in!



(RLNE5756630)