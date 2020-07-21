All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:05 PM

8231 Tradd Court

8231 Tradd Court · No Longer Available
Location

8231 Tradd Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME LOCATION Perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage and additional parking! Bright end unit in immaculate move-in ready condition. Freshly painted cedar wood siding. Stainless steel appliances. Tons of beautiful updates including updated guest bath, newer carpet and newer laminate wood flooring. Gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and on the wet bar! Washer and dryer included. Rent covers water and trash disposal too. Very Desirable Convenient Location in South Charlotte close to SouthPark, Park Road Montford area and quick light rail. Available August 31st/Sept 1st timeframe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 Tradd Court have any available units?
8231 Tradd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8231 Tradd Court have?
Some of 8231 Tradd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 Tradd Court currently offering any rent specials?
8231 Tradd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 Tradd Court pet-friendly?
No, 8231 Tradd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8231 Tradd Court offer parking?
Yes, 8231 Tradd Court offers parking.
Does 8231 Tradd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8231 Tradd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 Tradd Court have a pool?
No, 8231 Tradd Court does not have a pool.
Does 8231 Tradd Court have accessible units?
No, 8231 Tradd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 Tradd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 Tradd Court has units with dishwashers.
