8231 Tradd Court

Amenities
AWESOME LOCATION Perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage and additional parking! Bright end unit in immaculate move-in ready condition. Freshly painted cedar wood siding. Stainless steel appliances. Tons of beautiful updates including updated guest bath, newer carpet and newer laminate wood flooring. Gorgeous granite counter tops in kitchen and on the wet bar! Washer and dryer included. Rent covers water and trash disposal too. Very Desirable Convenient Location in South Charlotte close to SouthPark, Park Road Montford area and quick light rail. Available August 31st/Sept 1st timeframe.