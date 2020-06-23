All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

8219 Brynmar Lane

8219 Brynmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Brynmar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8219 Brynmar Lane Available 09/01/19 Ranch with 2 car garage - High Timbers Subdiv off Sardis Rd North - Available 9/1/19

Coming soon. In process of getting new paint job in/out with new flooring thruout plus many other extras.
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch-style house is in great condition conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, uptown Charlotte and more. The exterior of the home features a large 2-car Garage, a front porch, a patio and a large back yard. Great Room with a ceiling fan and a masonry wood burning Fireplace. The Dining Room is adjacent to the spacious Kitchen, Appliances include Range/Oven, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. The Master Bedroom is large and features a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, along with a walk in closet and a private Bathroom with a dual sink vanity, a tub and a separate shower. Additional features include central air conditioning and gas heat , a cul-de-sac street location and more! Built in 1988 this 1500 approx. square

Please do driveby first before calling for appointment. Estimated completion date of work 8/31/19. Please do not disturb workers.

Qualications: Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental history last 12 month. Monthly income $4950 or higher. No serious criminal issues on background check.

Directions: Take Rittenhouse off Sardis Rd North. Take Brymar house on right before Cul-de-sac.

(RLNE5072000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Brynmar Lane have any available units?
8219 Brynmar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8219 Brynmar Lane have?
Some of 8219 Brynmar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8219 Brynmar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Brynmar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Brynmar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 Brynmar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8219 Brynmar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8219 Brynmar Lane offers parking.
Does 8219 Brynmar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Brynmar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Brynmar Lane have a pool?
No, 8219 Brynmar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Brynmar Lane have accessible units?
No, 8219 Brynmar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Brynmar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8219 Brynmar Lane has units with dishwashers.
