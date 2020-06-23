Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8219 Brynmar Lane Available 09/01/19 Ranch with 2 car garage - High Timbers Subdiv off Sardis Rd North - Available 9/1/19



Coming soon. In process of getting new paint job in/out with new flooring thruout plus many other extras.

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch-style house is in great condition conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, uptown Charlotte and more. The exterior of the home features a large 2-car Garage, a front porch, a patio and a large back yard. Great Room with a ceiling fan and a masonry wood burning Fireplace. The Dining Room is adjacent to the spacious Kitchen, Appliances include Range/Oven, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. The Master Bedroom is large and features a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, along with a walk in closet and a private Bathroom with a dual sink vanity, a tub and a separate shower. Additional features include central air conditioning and gas heat , a cul-de-sac street location and more! Built in 1988 this 1500 approx. square



Please do driveby first before calling for appointment. Estimated completion date of work 8/31/19. Please do not disturb workers.



Qualications: Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental history last 12 month. Monthly income $4950 or higher. No serious criminal issues on background check.



Directions: Take Rittenhouse off Sardis Rd North. Take Brymar house on right before Cul-de-sac.



(RLNE5072000)