Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Ranch home with bright open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, tiled backsplash and tile floor. Large living room that opens to breakfast area. Two nice sized bedrooms and fenced yard on a large level lot. Screened porch. ****OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 12/1/18 AT 12:45.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 12/12/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.