/
Charlotte, NC
/
820 Woodside Avenue
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

820 Woodside Avenue

820 Woodside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 Woodside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
Beautiful craftsman style home in a popular area just over 2 miles from Uptown Charlotte. This home is fully furnished with all utilities included. Lease term is flexible and rent will be discounted on terms over 6 months. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Woodside Avenue have any available units?
820 Woodside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Woodside Avenue have?
Some of 820 Woodside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Woodside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Woodside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Woodside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 Woodside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 820 Woodside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 Woodside Avenue offers parking.
Does 820 Woodside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Woodside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Woodside Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Woodside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Woodside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Woodside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Woodside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Woodside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
