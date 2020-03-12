820 Woodside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 Villa Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful craftsman style home in a popular area just over 2 miles from Uptown Charlotte. This home is fully furnished with all utilities included. Lease term is flexible and rent will be discounted on terms over 6 months. Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Woodside Avenue have any available units?
820 Woodside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Woodside Avenue have?
Some of 820 Woodside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Woodside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Woodside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.