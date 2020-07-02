All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 819 Lochridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
819 Lochridge Road
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM

819 Lochridge Road

819 Lockridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Collingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

819 Lockridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch home with a completely renovated and remodeled interior right near South End and the Light Rail. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lot backing up to trees with lots of privacy. Great updates throughout including wonderful flooring, a modern open kitchen with spacious island, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, 36 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures. And don't miss the nicely appointed master bedroom and master bathroom suite with luxury tile, seamless shower, and modern dual sink vanity. The home also comes with a 2 car detached garage that has a climate controlled studio above it (perfect for private office or art studio). This home is a must see for it's convenience to uptown, Southpark, and so much more! Good credit only (minimum credit 625). Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Lochridge Road have any available units?
819 Lochridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Lochridge Road have?
Some of 819 Lochridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lochridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lochridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Lochridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Lochridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 819 Lochridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 819 Lochridge Road offers parking.
Does 819 Lochridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Lochridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Lochridge Road have a pool?
No, 819 Lochridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 819 Lochridge Road have accessible units?
No, 819 Lochridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Lochridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Lochridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte