819 Lochridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful ranch home with a completely renovated and remodeled interior right near South End and the Light Rail. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lot backing up to trees with lots of privacy. Great updates throughout including wonderful flooring, a modern open kitchen with spacious island, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, 36 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and modern fixtures. And don't miss the nicely appointed master bedroom and master bathroom suite with luxury tile, seamless shower, and modern dual sink vanity. The home also comes with a 2 car detached garage that has a climate controlled studio above it (perfect for private office or art studio). This home is a must see for it's convenience to uptown, Southpark, and so much more! Good credit only (minimum credit 625). Pets accepted conditionally with non-refundable pet fee.