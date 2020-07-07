All apartments in Charlotte
8133 Kincaid Court

Location

8133 Kincaid Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1162017

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety
Program for deposit

3/2.5 Townehome with great outdoor space for your entertaining needs. Brick fire pit-fenced yard-patio, inside you will find a fire place in the great room- open kitchen-W/D-garage

Pets are welcome/ owner approval
|Amenities: Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Fireplace,Walk-in closet,Fenced yard,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 Kincaid Court have any available units?
8133 Kincaid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8133 Kincaid Court have?
Some of 8133 Kincaid Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8133 Kincaid Court currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Kincaid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Kincaid Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8133 Kincaid Court is pet friendly.
Does 8133 Kincaid Court offer parking?
Yes, 8133 Kincaid Court offers parking.
Does 8133 Kincaid Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8133 Kincaid Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Kincaid Court have a pool?
No, 8133 Kincaid Court does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Kincaid Court have accessible units?
No, 8133 Kincaid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Kincaid Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 Kincaid Court does not have units with dishwashers.

