807 Clarkson Mill Court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk along the tree lined streets in Uptown's 3rd Ward to everything in Uptown. This town home is located a block from the panthers practice field, 2 blocks to BB&T Baseball park and 3 blocks to Panthers Stadium. There are 90 outdoor sporting events within 3 blocks of this property every year. This town home was just renovated in 2019. One of only very few 4 bedroom town homes in Uptown. 2 MASTER SUITES. Refinished hardwoods on the 1st & 2nd floors. New carpet. Renovated Master bath upstairs. Attic for extra storage. One car garage, plus additional on-street parking. Large back deck ideal for cooking out. California closets in each bedroom. Ask about flexible lease terms