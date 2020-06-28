All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

807 Clarkson Mill Court

807 Clarkson Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

807 Clarkson Mill Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk along the tree lined streets in Uptown's 3rd Ward to everything in Uptown. This town home is located a block from the panthers practice field, 2 blocks to BB&T Baseball park and 3 blocks to Panthers Stadium. There are 90 outdoor sporting events within 3 blocks of this property every year. This town home was just renovated in 2019. One of only very few 4 bedroom town homes in Uptown. 2 MASTER SUITES. Refinished hardwoods on the 1st & 2nd floors. New carpet. Renovated Master bath upstairs. Attic for extra storage. One car garage, plus additional on-street parking. Large back deck ideal for cooking out. California closets in each bedroom. Ask about flexible lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have any available units?
807 Clarkson Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have?
Some of 807 Clarkson Mill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Clarkson Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
807 Clarkson Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Clarkson Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 807 Clarkson Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 807 Clarkson Mill Court offers parking.
Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Clarkson Mill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have a pool?
No, 807 Clarkson Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 807 Clarkson Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Clarkson Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Clarkson Mill Court has units with dishwashers.
