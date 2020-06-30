All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:57 PM

805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E

805 High Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

granite counters
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Cute Two bedroom ground floor condo unit located in a growing area. Featuring Spacious rooms & a beautiful kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, ample of counter & cabinet space. Close to I-77 North and South, I-485, rail system and convenient shopping. Stop by today to take a look!
About 805 High Meadow, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217
Directions:From I-77 Take exit 4 for Nations Ford Rd,Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto Nations Ford Rd,Turn left onto Farmhurst Dr,Turn left onto High Meadows Ln, Unit will be on your right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have any available units?
805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E currently offering any rent specials?
805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E pet-friendly?
No, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E offer parking?
Yes, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E offers parking.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have a pool?
No, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E does not have a pool.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have accessible units?
No, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E does not have accessible units.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte