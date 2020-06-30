805 High Meadow Lane - 1, #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities parking

Cute Two bedroom ground floor condo unit located in a growing area. Featuring Spacious rooms & a beautiful kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, ample of counter & cabinet space. Close to I-77 North and South, I-485, rail system and convenient shopping. Stop by today to take a look!

About 805 High Meadow, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217

Directions:From I-77 Take exit 4 for Nations Ford Rd,Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto Nations Ford Rd,Turn left onto Farmhurst Dr,Turn left onto High Meadows Ln, Unit will be on your right.