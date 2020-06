Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful, spacious and naturally well-lit remodeled condo unit. New wood Floors throughout the condo, tile in the Kitchen and bathroom. 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom and a sunroom that can be used as a bedroom. Short walk to public transit. Close to stores and restaurants. Close to Uptown. Water is included.

Call or text Alex at 704-236-1424 to schedule a showing. We are looking for a tenant that is ready to move in as application is verified with the requirements. Section 8 welcome.