Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

801-N High Meadow Ln

801 High Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

801 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath I77 and Nationsford - Available 2/21/20 Newly painted. Living room, dining area, Kitchen with stove,frig and dishwasher. All electric, no gas. Water/Sewer is included in rent. Ground level unit. Please note washer dryer hookups not avail on this unit but pay facilities on site. No pets.

Qualifications: Please do drive by unit/area before calling for appointment Monthly Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher, Good rental income last 12 months. No serious criminal issues.

Directions: From Tyvola and South Blvd, continue south on South Blvd. Turn right on Archdale Dr, then left onto Cherrycrest Ln. Apt will be on your left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2596804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have any available units?
801-N High Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 801-N High Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
801-N High Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801-N High Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801-N High Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 801-N High Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 801-N High Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

