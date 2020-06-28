This studio is a converted barn, located in the backyard of an existing home. This unit has a mini fridge, and a sink, but no stove. This converted barn is a nice place to relax. The studio is located in the backyard of an existing home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have any available units?
801 Claremont rd C - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 801 Claremont rd C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Claremont rd C - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.