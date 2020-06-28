All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

801 Claremont rd C - 1

801 Claremont Rd · No Longer Available
Location

801 Claremont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This studio is a converted barn, located in the backyard of an existing home. This unit has a mini fridge, and a sink, but no stove.
This converted barn is a nice place to relax. The studio is located in the backyard of an existing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have any available units?
801 Claremont rd C - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 801 Claremont rd C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Claremont rd C - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Claremont rd C - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 offer parking?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have a pool?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have accessible units?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Claremont rd C - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Claremont rd C - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
