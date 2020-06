Amenities

VERY nice Ballantyne duplex on Carmel Rd - super clean, 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 baths with fireplace and large yard. New paint and carpet, eat in kitchen with sliding doors to the back yard. Living room dining room combination with breakfast area. Upstairs has over sized bedrooms and a bathroom complete with a shower and tub. Plenty of parking. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants, 485 and Ballantyne. NO Pets. Tenant is responsible for a $60 water/sewer fee in addition to the rent.