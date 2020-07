Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Brand NEW and Amazing 3 story all brick end unit townhome in one of South Charlotte's Premier locations. This townhome features 2 master suites on upper level,(one with dual closets) Main level has open floorplan to the kitchen, dining and great room which leads to a balcony. Ring doorbell, 3' x 6' storage area on lower level. Hardwood floors on main and lower. This is a must see! Rea Farms is with in walking distance to Markets, Shops, Dining & Fitness