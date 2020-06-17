All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
7928 Denmark Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

7928 Denmark Road

7928 Denmark Road · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Denmark Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome Home to this stunning 3 story Brand New Townhouse.Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths open floorplan concept.Bedroom on Main floor, Walking distance light rail station. Walk to Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Located just minutes to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Airport, Uptown, hwy, Restaurants and so much more.
About 7928 Denmark, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273
Directions:Head north on South Blvd toward Grover Rd,Turn left after First Citizens Bank (on the left),Turn left onto Old Pineville Rd,Continue straight onto England St,Turn left onto Imperial Ct,Turn right onto Ainslie Downs St, Turn right onto Denmark Rd.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 Denmark Road have any available units?
7928 Denmark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7928 Denmark Road currently offering any rent specials?
7928 Denmark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 Denmark Road pet-friendly?
No, 7928 Denmark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7928 Denmark Road offer parking?
No, 7928 Denmark Road does not offer parking.
Does 7928 Denmark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 Denmark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 Denmark Road have a pool?
Yes, 7928 Denmark Road has a pool.
Does 7928 Denmark Road have accessible units?
No, 7928 Denmark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 Denmark Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7928 Denmark Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 Denmark Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7928 Denmark Road does not have units with air conditioning.
