Charlotte, NC
7838 Ambleside Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

7838 Ambleside Drive

7838 Ambleside Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Wedgewood
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

7838 Ambleside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have any available units?
7838 Ambleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7838 Ambleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Ambleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Ambleside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7838 Ambleside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive offer parking?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have a pool?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 Ambleside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7838 Ambleside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
