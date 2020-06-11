All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7837 Petrea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7837 Petrea Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:53 PM

7837 Petrea Lane

7837 Petrea Lane · (704) 493-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7837 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunner! Welcoming you to this beautiful 2 Story townhouse located in convenient location in the city of Charlotte; With easy access to Mint Hill, University, Uptown, Concord, Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Medical & so much more all right at your tips. Featuring an open spacious floorplan while loaded with tons of updates giving a perfect luxurious touch. Flowing with gleaming wood floors throughout with Master Suite on the main level. Gourmet Kitchen featuring all white cabinets, SS appliances, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning light fixtures, breakfast bar/nook while you can step out the rear private patio. Upper Level featuring spacious 2 bedrooms. Don't forget the relaxing covered front porch to rock away your weekend afternoons. Definitely Won't Let you Down! Why Wait Stop By Today & Take a Look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Petrea Lane have any available units?
7837 Petrea Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7837 Petrea Lane have?
Some of 7837 Petrea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 Petrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Petrea Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Petrea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7837 Petrea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7837 Petrea Lane offer parking?
No, 7837 Petrea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7837 Petrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7837 Petrea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Petrea Lane have a pool?
No, 7837 Petrea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7837 Petrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7837 Petrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Petrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7837 Petrea Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7837 Petrea Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity