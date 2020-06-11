7837 Petrea Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan ice maker range

Stunner! Welcoming you to this beautiful 2 Story townhouse located in convenient location in the city of Charlotte; With easy access to Mint Hill, University, Uptown, Concord, Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Medical & so much more all right at your tips. Featuring an open spacious floorplan while loaded with tons of updates giving a perfect luxurious touch. Flowing with gleaming wood floors throughout with Master Suite on the main level. Gourmet Kitchen featuring all white cabinets, SS appliances, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning light fixtures, breakfast bar/nook while you can step out the rear private patio. Upper Level featuring spacious 2 bedrooms. Don't forget the relaxing covered front porch to rock away your weekend afternoons. Definitely Won't Let you Down! Why Wait Stop By Today & Take a Look!