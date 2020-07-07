7825 Renaissance Crt.

Amenities

Accommodates: 4 Beds: 2 (Kings)

Parking: 2 Baths: 2



More Information:



Fabulous 2 bedroom condo in a wonderful location! Convenient to Ballantyne, Southpark, I-485, shopping and restaurants. Large, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Cozy fireplace in livingroom. Convenient first floor location, with a nice outdoor patio. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, private bath and 2 double closets. The guest room also has a king sized bed and a private bath. Livingroom and bedrooms have flat screen smart tvs.



All of our properties come completely furnished. Rental includes all utilities, basic cable, wireless internet as well as all of your linens, towels, pots & pans, dishes, washer and dryer..all you have to do is unpack your suitcase and start making yourself at home!



