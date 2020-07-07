All apartments in Charlotte
7825 Renaissance Crt.
7825 Renaissance Crt.

7825 Renaissance Court · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Renaissance Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Accommodates: 4 Beds: 2 (Kings)
Parking: 2 Baths: 2

More Information:

Fabulous 2 bedroom condo in a wonderful location! Convenient to Ballantyne, Southpark, I-485, shopping and restaurants. Large, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Cozy fireplace in livingroom. Convenient first floor location, with a nice outdoor patio. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, private bath and 2 double closets. The guest room also has a king sized bed and a private bath. Livingroom and bedrooms have flat screen smart tvs.

Amenities:

A/C Wifi
Cable Utilities
Washer/Dryer TVs (3 flat screens)
Towels Linens
Pool

All of our properties come completely furnished. Rental includes all utilities, basic cable, wireless internet as well as all of your linens, towels, pots & pans, dishes, washer and dryer..all you have to do is unpack your suitcase and start making yourself at home!

For availability please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have any available units?
7825 Renaissance Crt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have?
Some of 7825 Renaissance Crt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Renaissance Crt. currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Renaissance Crt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Renaissance Crt. pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Renaissance Crt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. offer parking?
Yes, 7825 Renaissance Crt. offers parking.
Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7825 Renaissance Crt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have a pool?
Yes, 7825 Renaissance Crt. has a pool.
Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have accessible units?
No, 7825 Renaissance Crt. does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Renaissance Crt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Renaissance Crt. does not have units with dishwashers.

