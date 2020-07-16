All apartments in Charlotte
7814 Meridale Forest Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

7814 Meridale Forest Drive

7814 Meridale Forest Dr · (704) 661-5922
Location

7814 Meridale Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
AVAILABLE AUG 15 - Built in 2018 - Fantastic split-bedroom RANCH with open floor plan has 3 BR, 2 baths, 2370 s.f. in Meridale subdivision. (**ASK ABOUT OUR FENCE OPTION: $250 INSTALL FEE + $50/month to install a fence!) Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances incl. gas range, huge center island, oversized pantry. A spacious dining room & great room with gas fireplace. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Master BR offers a very large walk-in closet, in addition to another large walk-in closet just outside the master BR. Master bath has an oversized walk-in glass shower and a separate contoured garden tub. Outdoor space include a large patio and a long, covered front porch. (Washer/dryer included but not warranted.) New construction homes go very quickly, so apply today! Located in Meridale subdivision. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING & WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED--OCCUPIED TIL 7/31)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have any available units?
7814 Meridale Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have?
Some of 7814 Meridale Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Meridale Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Meridale Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Meridale Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Meridale Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 Meridale Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
