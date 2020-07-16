7814 Meridale Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

AVAILABLE AUG 15 - Built in 2018 - Fantastic split-bedroom RANCH with open floor plan has 3 BR, 2 baths, 2370 s.f. in Meridale subdivision. (**ASK ABOUT OUR FENCE OPTION: $250 INSTALL FEE + $50/month to install a fence!) Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances incl. gas range, huge center island, oversized pantry. A spacious dining room & great room with gas fireplace. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Master BR offers a very large walk-in closet, in addition to another large walk-in closet just outside the master BR. Master bath has an oversized walk-in glass shower and a separate contoured garden tub. Outdoor space include a large patio and a long, covered front porch. (Washer/dryer included but not warranted.) New construction homes go very quickly, so apply today! Located in Meridale subdivision. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING & WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED--OCCUPIED TIL 7/31)