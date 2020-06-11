7807 Davinci Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-appointed spacious garden, first floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium, with vaulted ceiling in the living area. The floor plan has a true entryway that expands into an open living area. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinetry. Newly renovated master and full guest bathrooms.



“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”