Charlotte, NC
7807 Davinci Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:35 PM

7807 Davinci Lane

7807 Davinci Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Davinci Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-appointed spacious garden, first floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium, with vaulted ceiling in the living area. The floor plan has a true entryway that expands into an open living area. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinetry. Newly renovated master and full guest bathrooms.

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Davinci Lane have any available units?
7807 Davinci Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7807 Davinci Lane have?
Some of 7807 Davinci Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Davinci Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Davinci Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Davinci Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Davinci Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Davinci Lane offer parking?
No, 7807 Davinci Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7807 Davinci Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7807 Davinci Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Davinci Lane have a pool?
No, 7807 Davinci Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Davinci Lane have accessible units?
No, 7807 Davinci Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Davinci Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 Davinci Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
