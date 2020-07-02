7805 Albemarle Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home!!!! 2 bed 1 bath Duplex. Spacious bedrooms, original hardwood floors. Large living room. Off Street parking.Water, trash and lawn included. No pets please. No smoking. Avail Now!!!

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.