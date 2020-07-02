All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:40 AM

7805 Albemarle Road

7805 Albemarle Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home!!!! 2 bed 1 bath Duplex. Spacious bedrooms, original hardwood floors. Large living room. Off Street parking.Water, trash and lawn included. No pets please. No smoking. Avail Now!!!
https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/7710625
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Albemarle Road have any available units?
7805 Albemarle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7805 Albemarle Road currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Albemarle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Albemarle Road pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Albemarle Road offers parking.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road have a pool?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road have accessible units?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 Albemarle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 Albemarle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

