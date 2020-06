Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with lots of space! The first floor has a large living room, dining area, kitchen, half bath, laundry, and master bedroom with good size on-suite. Second floor has 3 bedrooms that have good size closets, full bathroom, and large bonus area. This home has a 2 car garage and a large backyard with patio.



*This property does not allow Pets.*