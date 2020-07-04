7702 Surreywood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**50% off the first full months rent** - Pristine, move in ready home located in Sardis Woods!

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: a large spacious fenced in yard, All lawn/yard maintenance is included in rental price. Large open kitchen with lots of natural light, granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, storage shed outback for tenant use, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area, den/office with built-ins and so much more! This home is a must see. Neighborhood accesses McAlpine Greenway. Small pets only will be considered 25 lbs. and under with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5734761)