Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7702 Surreywood Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

7702 Surreywood Place

7702 Surreywood Place · No Longer Available
Location

7702 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**50% off the first full months rent** - Pristine, move in ready home located in Sardis Woods!
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features: a large spacious fenced in yard, All lawn/yard maintenance is included in rental price. Large open kitchen with lots of natural light, granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, storage shed outback for tenant use, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area, den/office with built-ins and so much more! This home is a must see. Neighborhood accesses McAlpine Greenway. Small pets only will be considered 25 lbs. and under with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5734761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Surreywood Place have any available units?
7702 Surreywood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7702 Surreywood Place currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Surreywood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Surreywood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 Surreywood Place is pet friendly.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place offer parking?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place have a pool?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place have accessible units?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Surreywood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Surreywood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

