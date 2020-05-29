768-5 Marsh Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets pool furnished

Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condominium in Sedgefield! Spacious living room with office area. Large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. A short walk or scooter ride from New Bern Station on the Southend section of the Blue Line. Conveniently close to Carolinas (Atrium) Medical Center on Blythe Blvd., Park Rd shopping center & Southpark. Parking is plentiful. The neighborhood is very pet friendly with ample running space around for our furry friends. Walk to the community pool. Washer/Dryer included. Call or visit.