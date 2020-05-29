All apartments in Charlotte
768-5 Marsh Rd

768 Marsh Rd · No Longer Available
Location

768 Marsh Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condominium in Sedgefield! Spacious living room with office area. Large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. A short walk or scooter ride from New Bern Station on the Southend section of the Blue Line. Conveniently close to Carolinas (Atrium) Medical Center on Blythe Blvd., Park Rd shopping center & Southpark. Parking is plentiful. The neighborhood is very pet friendly with ample running space around for our furry friends. Walk to the community pool. Washer/Dryer included. Call or visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768-5 Marsh Rd have any available units?
768-5 Marsh Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 768-5 Marsh Rd have?
Some of 768-5 Marsh Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768-5 Marsh Rd currently offering any rent specials?
768-5 Marsh Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768-5 Marsh Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 768-5 Marsh Rd is pet friendly.
Does 768-5 Marsh Rd offer parking?
Yes, 768-5 Marsh Rd offers parking.
Does 768-5 Marsh Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768-5 Marsh Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768-5 Marsh Rd have a pool?
Yes, 768-5 Marsh Rd has a pool.
Does 768-5 Marsh Rd have accessible units?
No, 768-5 Marsh Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 768-5 Marsh Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 768-5 Marsh Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
