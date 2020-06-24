7650 Surreywood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Your family will enjoy the great room and separate living room in a quiet neighborhood! - Come home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. The kitchen offers tons of counter space and is open to the great room with easy access to the laundry room. The back yard is fenced in and charming. The three large bedrooms and two clean and modern bathrooms make this a very comfortable home. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large yard, and more. Large exterior two car garage.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096. Or apply online at JamisonPM.com.



(RLNE2787393)