Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7650 Surreywood Place
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

7650 Surreywood Place

7650 Surreywood Place · No Longer Available
Location

7650 Surreywood Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Your family will enjoy the great room and separate living room in a quiet neighborhood! - Come home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. The kitchen offers tons of counter space and is open to the great room with easy access to the laundry room. The back yard is fenced in and charming. The three large bedrooms and two clean and modern bathrooms make this a very comfortable home. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large yard, and more. Large exterior two car garage.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096. Or apply online at JamisonPM.com.

(RLNE2787393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Surreywood Place have any available units?
7650 Surreywood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 Surreywood Place have?
Some of 7650 Surreywood Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Surreywood Place currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Surreywood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Surreywood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 Surreywood Place is pet friendly.
Does 7650 Surreywood Place offer parking?
Yes, 7650 Surreywood Place offers parking.
Does 7650 Surreywood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 Surreywood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Surreywood Place have a pool?
No, 7650 Surreywood Place does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Surreywood Place have accessible units?
No, 7650 Surreywood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Surreywood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 Surreywood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
