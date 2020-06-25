All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

7616 Idlewild Road

7616 Idlewild Road · No Longer Available
Location

7616 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This Beautiful full brick Move-in ready ranch located in Idlewild Farms is totally renovated inside & ready to be called home. Featuring an open & spacious floorplan that can be adjusted to your traditional/modern feel & look. Featuring spacious bedrooms, windows bringing in tons of natural light in, wood floorings throughout; Kitchen with SS Appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large Private backyard prefect for relax or entertainment with friends/family! Centrally located on Idlewild and East W T Harris Blvd with just minutes to Uptown Charlotte, Southpark, hwy, shopping, restaurants, transportation. Don't miss on this one! Contact today for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Idlewild Road have any available units?
7616 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 Idlewild Road have?
Some of 7616 Idlewild Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Idlewild Road pet-friendly?
No, 7616 Idlewild Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7616 Idlewild Road offer parking?
No, 7616 Idlewild Road does not offer parking.
Does 7616 Idlewild Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Idlewild Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Idlewild Road have a pool?
No, 7616 Idlewild Road does not have a pool.
Does 7616 Idlewild Road have accessible units?
No, 7616 Idlewild Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Idlewild Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 Idlewild Road has units with dishwashers.
