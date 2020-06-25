7616 Idlewild Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Welcome Home! This Beautiful full brick Move-in ready ranch located in Idlewild Farms is totally renovated inside & ready to be called home. Featuring an open & spacious floorplan that can be adjusted to your traditional/modern feel & look. Featuring spacious bedrooms, windows bringing in tons of natural light in, wood floorings throughout; Kitchen with SS Appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large Private backyard prefect for relax or entertainment with friends/family! Centrally located on Idlewild and East W T Harris Blvd with just minutes to Uptown Charlotte, Southpark, hwy, shopping, restaurants, transportation. Don't miss on this one! Contact today for more details!