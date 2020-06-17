All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7605 Deer Falls Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7605 Deer Falls Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

7605 Deer Falls Lane

7605 Deer Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7605 Deer Falls Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This home has it all. Fantastic location close to shops, restaurants & Greenway. Kitchen & Bathrooms beautifully renovated. Master suite with his & her Walk-in Closets. large BRs, bonus room w/separate entrance. 2 BR & 1 BA on main. great room w/FP & high ceilings. Hugh deck overlooking fenced yard w/matured trees for shade & privacy. ceramic tile, HW floor, and upgraded carpet. oversized garage.security system, refrigerator and hot tub as is. Please call Gideon - 704 350 5111. Download application KayGroupProperties.com. Landlord would prefer to rent until end of May 2020 as the first term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have any available units?
7605 Deer Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have?
Some of 7605 Deer Falls Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Deer Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Deer Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Deer Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Deer Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Deer Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 Deer Falls Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have a pool?
No, 7605 Deer Falls Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 7605 Deer Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Deer Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Deer Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte