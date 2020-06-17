7605 Deer Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This home has it all. Fantastic location close to shops, restaurants & Greenway. Kitchen & Bathrooms beautifully renovated. Master suite with his & her Walk-in Closets. large BRs, bonus room w/separate entrance. 2 BR & 1 BA on main. great room w/FP & high ceilings. Hugh deck overlooking fenced yard w/matured trees for shade & privacy. ceramic tile, HW floor, and upgraded carpet. oversized garage.security system, refrigerator and hot tub as is. Please call Gideon - 704 350 5111. Download application KayGroupProperties.com. Landlord would prefer to rent until end of May 2020 as the first term.